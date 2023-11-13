COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced that a 15-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with a murder that happened on Double Churches Road, which claimed the life of 16-year-old Dayton Willis.

According to Columbus Police, the juvenile suspect was served with his warrants at the Regional Youth Detention Center and charged with the following:

Murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a person under 18

The juvenile’s court date is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.