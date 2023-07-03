COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced the success of a crime detail over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests.

According to CPD, the police department collaborated with MCSO, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County School District Police Department, and the Columbus State University Police to conduct a single-day detail to make the community safer during the holiday weekend.

The single-day crime suppression detail resulted in the following:

186 investigative stops conducted

15 arrests

9 firearms recovered

26 citations issued

29 warrants cleared

The Columbus Police Department says it’s still committed to making the city a safer place and appreciates other law enforcement agencies’ aid in ensuring the safety of locals stating, “Thanks to the dedication and collaboration of our partner agencies, we were able to remove firearms and narcotics from circulation and clear multiple warrants. We remain committed to combatting criminal activities and working towards a safer community.”