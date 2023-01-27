COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, at 2:14 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel located on Warm Springs Road to a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an investigation revealed that the suspected entered into the motel, brandishing a gun and demanding room keys.

The suspect, then forced an employee and a customer in a motel room, where the suspect held them at gun point and confiscated their cell phones.

Columbus Police Officers were able to rescue the victims and take the suspect into custody after successfully gaining access to the motel room.

The suspect, Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins, 33, was arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery (two counts)

Kidnapping (two counts)

False Imprisonment (two counts)

(two counts) Pointing a Pistol at Another

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Stolen Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Simple Battery

Dawkins is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday at 8 a.m.