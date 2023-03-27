COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On March 27, around 12:03 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a residence located on Joy Road about a shooting.

According to CPD, responding officers found the victim, 63-year-old Sharon Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

CPD says EMS could not resuscitate the victim, and Coroner Buddy Bryan later arrived at the scene and pronounced Johnson deceased at 1:15 p.m.

During an investigation initiated by CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, authorities established probable cause for the issuance of warrants for five counts of aggravated assault for 29-year-old Dominique Vangue. CPD says additional warrants are pending.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Corporal Vardman at 706-225-4257.