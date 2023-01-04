COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops.

The DUI detail resulted in the following:

27 DUI’s

528 citations

39 arrests

111 total charges from arrests

One firearm seized from a convicted felon

Two traffic fatalities

According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate citizens through enforcement and to advocate for public safety by deterring motorists from operating a vehicle while impaired.

Chief Freddie Blackmon says the police department will continue to monitor roadways to endure citizens can travel safely through Columbus.

“The safety of the citizens of Columbus is and will always be our main priority,” says Chief Freddie D. Blackmon. “We will continue monitoring roadways for impaired drivers as they continue to affect our community.”