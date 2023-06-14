COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced another crime suppression detail resulting in arrests, seizures of guns, and marijuana Wednesday night.

According to CPD, on Monday, CPD Special Operations Officers conducted another detail which resulted in the following:

eight individuals arrested

117 investigative stops

Four guns and one high-capacity magazine seized

Ballistic Vest, which CPD says is “possibly stolen”

A small amount of marijuana was seized

CPD says they continue to remain committed to ensuring community-wide safety and advocates for citizens to continue alerting law enforcement of crimes occurring in the community, stating, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining public safety. We continue to urge citizens to report any suspicious activities and work together to create a secure environment for all.”