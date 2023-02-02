COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department.

At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his face and neck.

Faulkner was pronounced dead at 8:56 p.m.

After officers spoke with witnesses at Wellborn Drive, the Homicide Unit was called in to lead the investigation.

Police say probable cause was established to arrest the victim’s daughter — Marisa Faulkner, who is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery.

Marisa Faulkner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.