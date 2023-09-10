UPDATE 9/10/23 5:31 p.m.: Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, has confirmed the death of 26-year-old Mardarrius Collier after suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 3:21 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, has confirmed the death of 63-year-old Wiley Jackson after suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department responded to a deadly shooting in the 4000 block of Oates Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

A portion of Oates Avenue is blocked off in both directions from 40th Street to 42nd Street.

