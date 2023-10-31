UPDATE 1/1/23 9:41 a.m.: The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person who was found dead at Motel 6 on Tuesday evening.

Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL Christina Rena Richardson, 37, died after being shot.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Columbus Police Department a death investigation is underway at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

CPD’s Violent Crimes unit has responded to the scene.

