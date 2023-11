COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A death investigation is underway on the 1000 block of Lawyers Lane in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene where a male victim was found dead. Police blocked off a house with crime scene tape.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson is on the scene.

There are no other details available at this time. WRBL News 3 will share more details as they become available.