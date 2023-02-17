UPDATE 9:42 p.m.: According to a Muscogee County Corner, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Deanthony Miles.

Miles was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 6:58 p.m., and cause of the death is due to suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police have initiated a homicide investigation on Henry Avenue near Wynnton Road in Columbus.

WRBL News 3’s Kenzie Beach reports that there are five police cars on the scene. Henry Avenue is blocked off with crime scene tape between Marion Street and Schaul Street.

CPD has confirmed there was a deadly shooting in the area.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.