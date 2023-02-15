UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department has confirmed the shooting investigation on Mount Pleasant Drive has turned into an active homicide investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday.

According to CPD, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Drive, and the police department is asking for the public to avoid the area.

This a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.