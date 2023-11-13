COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Corner Store on Victory Drive.

CPD said that around 12:57 a.m. on Monday, two suspects entered the business and one of the suspects brandished a firearm.

CPD says the suspect with the firearm, wore an olive hoodie, dark pants, red tennis shoes and a camouflage face mask. The other suspect wore a light blue jogging suit with “Scooper” written on the front and back of the hoodie in white letters, with white designs on the right sleeve and pant leg at the time of the robbery.

CPD says the suspects took an undetermined amount of cash and there are no reports of any injuries.

