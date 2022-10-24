COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan said Kelly had was shot multiple times.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Sgt. Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345 or the Homicide Unit at (706) 225-3161.