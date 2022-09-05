COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley.

Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital at around 7:00 p.m., on Sept. 3, 2022.

WRBL has a phone call into police for further details.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new information as it becomes available.