COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police Department says its Property Crimes Unit is investigating several entering auto incidents.

According to law enforcement, these incidents happened overnight between May 17 and 18, in the Garrett Pines Subdivision and surrounding areas.

A video of the incidents is available here and on the CPD Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or the cars they’re traveling in is encouraged to contact Sgt. D. Willis at dwillis@columbusga.org.