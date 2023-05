COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Garden restaurant on Warm Spring Road in Columbus.



According to CPD, the law enforcement agency received a report about the shooting at 8:14 p.m.

It is unclear is this time if there are any injuries or if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.