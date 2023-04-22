UPDATE 4/22/23 4:38 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, a 43-year-old male victim was shot in the face. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s Shopping Center along Buena Vista Road in South Columbus.

Six businesses in the area were blocked off with crime scene tape and a half a dozen CPD patrol cars responded to the scene.

The Clothes Connection had shattered glass in front of the store. There were multiple shell casings on the ground as well as yellow indication markers.

