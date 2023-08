COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of 13th Street and 18th Avenue.

According to CPD, the police department received a report about the shooting at 3:39 p.m.

At this time, CPD says one person was injured in the shooting, but the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share details as more become available.