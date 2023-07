COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Saturday on the 1700 block of 40th Street.

According to CPD, two people were shot during a domestic dispute. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

CPD says a stand-off is ongoing as the male suspect went to Wedgewood Court near Beaver Run Road where he barricaded himself inside.

