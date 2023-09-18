UPDATE 7:31 p.m.: Authorities have identified the male victim as 15-year-old Deshungia Lindsey.

Lindsey was pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m. at Piedmont’s emergency room.

UPDATE 6:02 p.m: The Columbus Police have confirmed one death resulting from the shooting at the Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street.

Police say the male victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of 8th Street.

According to CPD, the police department received the report about the shooting at 5:13 p.m.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries. WRBL will continue to share updates as more details become available.