CPD investigating shooting on Amber Drive

UPDATE (1:28 PM): Columbus Police say that a shooting occurred at 1831 Amber Drive around 12:15 p.m., with one male victim shot. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries after being found in the driveway at the scene.

No information is available on the victim’s condition at this time.

Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren and Major J.D. Hawk from the Bureau of Investigative Services are on the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating a shooting on Amber Drive.

There is a single victim reported at the scene. News 3 has a crew en route.

Stay with us as we follow this developing story.

