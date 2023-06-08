COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Buena Vista Road.

According to CPD, a 64-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh. At this time, his condition is unknown.

WRBL’s Kenzie Beach reports CPD has placed crime scene tape and five evidence markers near an old carwash located on Buena Vista, along with multiple law enforcement cars and detectives on the scene.

WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates a more details become available.