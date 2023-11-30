COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Claradon Avenue and are asking for anyone with information regarding the identitites of the suspect responsible to come forward.

According to CPD on Nov. 21, CPD patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Claradon Avenue to a report about a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a residence that was struck multiple times by gunfire. Two people, including an elderly man, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

CPD says that based on preliminary findings, the suspects targeted the wrong address and that eight to nine people were involved in the shooting, which CPD is shown on surveillance footage. CPD says that three vehicle were seen entering the neighborhood and leaving together after the shooting.

CPD is now offering a reward for informations leading to the identification of the suspects. Anyone with information can contact Detective R. Vardman at 706-225-4257. Information can also be submitted anonymously through City Protect.