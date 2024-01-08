UPDATE 8:26 p.m.: The Columbus Police have confirmed the identity of the victim in the deadly shooting on Fort Benning Road.

CPD says 39-year-old William Thomas Brown was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. at Piedmont Midtown and that the shooting to place at 2330 Ft. Benning Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Fort Benning Road that left one dead.

CPD says a 39-year-old male victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Piedmont while in critical condition. CPD says that the victim unfortunately passed away.

