COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Marathon Drive.

Credit: Cristina Feliciano

CPD says a female was injured in the shooting and that she suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has been transported to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

WRBL’s Cristina Feliciano, who is on the scene reports that there is heavy police presence in the area, with at least nine patrol cars on the scene, and that authorities have blocked off Marathon Drive near Elvan Avenue.

