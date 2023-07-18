COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of Warm Spring Road, leaving two injured.

According to CPD, the police department received a report about the shooting at 9:55 p.m. CPD says the two male victims, one 35 years old and the other 30 years old, were injured in the shooting, with one victim currently in critical condition.

The other victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share additional updates as more details become available.