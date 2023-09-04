UPDATE 11:01 a.m. – The Columbus Police Department has released more details about a Macon Road shooting that left one injured.

According to CPD, a 70-year-old woman was shot Sunday night but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The police department also said they received a report about the shooting around 8:15 p.m.

CPD has yet to release information about the cause of the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 3200 block of Macon Road.

