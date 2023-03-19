COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is conducting two separate Sunday afternoon shootings in Columbus.

The first incident happened at the County Inn and Suites in the 1700 block of Fountain Court. Police say a male was shot in the leg. He was transported to Peidmont Columbus Regional where he is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

A second shooting happened in the area of Hamilton Road and Veterans Parkway. Police say a male victim was shot in both feet. He was transported to Peidmont Columbus Regional where he is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

