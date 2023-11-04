UPDATE: 7:09 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 — The Columbus Police Department confirmed there was a shooting at the Wilson Apartments. A victim was not shot, but sustained injuries during the incident due to glass and other shrapnel.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded to the Wilson Apartments in Columbus Saturday evening.

CPD officers blocked off 33rd Street with crime scene tape from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue. EMS was also on the scene.

A WRBL reporter on the scene reports at least 12 yellow evidence markers were placed on the ground, some with bullet casings next to them.

There is no word on any suspect(s) or victim(s) at this time.

