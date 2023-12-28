COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police is asking for public help to identify multiple individuals, who investigators have determined are persons of interest regarding an ongoing crime investigation.

CPD says to keep the integrity of the investigation intact, additional details are being withheld. Although details about the investigation are unavailable, CPD investigators are urging anyone who recognizes or knows the whereabouts of the individuals to contact Cpl. C. Edenfield at 706-987-7564 or cedenfield@columbusga.org.

Information can also be sent anonymously through City Protect or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).