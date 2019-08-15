CPD is asking for help identifying suspects in a motor vehicle theft and shoplifting felony

The Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit has reported there are suspects wanted for motor vehicle theft and shoplifting from Home Depot.

CPD “is currently trying to identify and locate the suspects and is requesting the public’s assistance” in the case.

On August 8, the suspects reportedly stole a maroon 1992 Chevrolet C-1500 from the Manchester Expressway Walmart’s parkign lot. The suspects “then went to Home Depot (located at 2891 Sowega Drive) and stole approximately $780.00 worth of times.”

Police believe the suspects to also be involved in a theft that occurred in Phenix City, Ala.

If anyone has information on the suspects or their whereabouts, CPD is asking for them to contact Detective Virginia Duncan at 706-225-4242, or hte Burglary and Theft Unit at 706-653-3424.