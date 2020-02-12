CPD looking to identify suspect in vehicle break-in case

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Columbus Police are looking for a theft.

According to the Property Crimes Unit, the female suspect broke into multiple vehicles in the Whitesville Road and Bradley Park Drive areas.

Police say bank cards were also taken from vehicles and used to make purchases.

The woman was driving a full size, newer model, silver truck according to officials.

The woman is wanted on charges of Entering Autos and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

If you have any information as to the identity of this woman individuals contact Corporal W. Peterson at (706) 225-4293. You may also message The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit Facebook page with information.