CPD looking to identify suspects connected to stolen vehicle case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Property Crime Units is looking to identify several people they say are connect to a recent stolen vehicle case.

On February 6, a Honda Element was stolen from a gas station located at 1500 Veterans Parkway.

The 2004 Honda Element was later recovered in the area of 18th Avenue and 50th Street on Feb. 18.

The white male in the photograph was seen in the stolen Honda Element. A tan truck occupied by a white male (who is not seen) and a white female (who can be seen in the photo) came to pick up the subject, seen wearing a hat.

Anyone with information as to the identities of either of these individuals should contact Corporal J. Papay at (706) 225-4382.

