COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department said that CPD’s Special Operations Unit has made successful strides during the holidays, to ensure a safer community for Columbus locals.

According to CPD, during the holiday season, officers have been visible and active in problematic areas; making over 400 citizen contacts, issuing 62 state and city code violations, and seizing two firearms from criminals.

CPD says that it remains dedicated to creating a safe environment stating, “We’re committed to ensuring safety in our community. Stay tuned for more proactive efforts in the coming weeks.”