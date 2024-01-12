COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department announced an arrest has been made nearly two years later in a Dollar General shooting that left one dead.

CPD says on Feb. 14, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., CPD officers responeded to the Dollar General located on Amber Drive to a report about a shooting.

Responding CPD officers found a male, later identified as 27-year-old Gary Brown suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Brown was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS, where he died two days later.

On Jan. 4, 2024, CPD says probable cause was established and CPD were able to obtain arrest warrants for 19-year-old Kentarius Cooper.

A couple of days later on Jan. 12, law enforcement arrested and charged Copper with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Cooper is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Recorder’s Court on Jan. 17.