CPD makes arrest in murder of Edgar Harris

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of Edgar Lee Harris IV, who was shot and died at the Wilson Apartments on July 6.

Police were called to the scene after reports of a person being shot in the area. There, they found Harris dead from a gunshot wound.

The Homicide Unit took over the scene and began investigating his death. That investigation led to a murder warrant being issued for Deronte Kahlil Brown, 24.

In August, the U.S. Marshal’s Service Gulf coast Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Brown at an address in Phenix City, Ala., where he was held on unrelated charges until Nov. 4.

Now that Brown has been extradited back to Georgia, he will face a preliminary hearing for a charge of Murder on Nov. 7.