COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in Columbus on nine outstanding warrants was arrested on Monday.

On March 7, Jarquincy Holloway, 18, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Holloway was arrested for nine outstanding warrants.

Police said Warrants against Holloway stem from the following incidents:

Feb. 8, 2022 – Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 1118 Farr Road. Investigation revealed that a victim attempted to intervene when he noticed a suspect breaking into his vehicle. As a result, the suspects discharged firearms at the victim and another bystander.

Feb. 10, 2022 – Columbus Police Officers responded to 3616 Youmans Street. Investigation revealed that a suspect in a vehicle discharged a firearm at multiple victims who were standing outside a residence.

Feb. 10, 2022 – Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to 3846 Saint Mary’s Road. Investigation revealed that a suspect pointed a firearm at the victim while stealing their vehicle. During the hijacking, the victim was dragged by the suspect causing multiple injuries.

Officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office described Holloway as “validated gang member.”

Holloway is scheduled to appear in the Recorder’s Court at 9:00 a.m. on March 9, 2022.