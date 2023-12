COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Brown on Harvey Avenue on Nov. 8.

CPD said that on Dec. 1, probable cause was established and the police department obtained murder warrants for 30-year-old Gerald Simpson.

CPD encourages anyone with information about Simpson’s whereabouts, to call 911 or contact Sgt. Danforth at 706-604-7157.

Previous Report: