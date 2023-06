UPDATE 9:08 p.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed a death following the shooting on Steam Mill Rd.

According to the Coroner, a 20-year-old female was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a murder at the Cross Creek Apartments on Steam Mill Road.

According to CPD, a suspect has been taken into custody.

There are no other details available at this time. WRBL News 3 will share more details as they become available.