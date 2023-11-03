COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department said it is now offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old Elijah Farral.

It has been a month since Farral was gunned down in the area of Rigdon Road and 10th Street on Oct. 3 around 8:37 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged by CPD to contact Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org. Information can also be submitted anonymously through City Protect or by calling 706-225-3161.

