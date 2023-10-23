COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced a successful crime suppression detail that resulted in the recovery of firearms, multiple drugs and a stolen vehicle after collaborating with the Fort Moore CID Proactive Field Investigations Unit.

CPD says on Oct. 20, CPD’s Special Operations Unit along with volunteer officers and members with Fort Moore CID Proactive Field Investigations Unit executed Operation Cenobite.

The crime suppression detail centered on investigative activities near the Wilson Apartments, Safe House Ministries on Hamilton Road and the North Highland area, which were previously identified by CPD’s Intelligence Unit as “hotspots” for crime.

According to CPD, the crime suppression detail resulted in the following:

Total contacts made – 78

Four individuals arrested

10 felony charges

Five misdemeanor charges

One warrant cleared

Two gun siezed

31 citation issued

25 warnings given

One gang member apprehended

60 traffic stops

Two vehicles fled

30 grams of methamphetamine siezed

14. 2 grams of marijuana siezed

12.4 grams of cocaine siezed

THC gummies siezed

One vehicle recovered (reported stolen)

CPD thanked the Fort Moore CID Proactive Field Investigations Unit for collaborating with Operation Cenobite, stating, “The collaborative effort demonstrates the commitment of both agencies to enhancing public safety and addressing criminal activity.”