CPD Property Crimes Unit names five suspects in series of stolen vehicle, entering auto cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Beginning Nov. 2, multiple vehicles were reported broken into in the Brittany and Brittany II subdivisions in the Billings Road and Gateway Road areas.

The Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit responded to the reports. Police say a firearm was stolen from one of the vehicles and suspects in the case later used a credit card to get gas at the Freedom Express Liberty gas station on Ft. Benning Road twice.

The Property Crimes Unit was able to identify one of the suspects as 17-year-old Renaldo Ja’Quez Requena, who used the card to fuel a stolen 2016 Chrysler 200. Requena returned a second time with two more vehicles, a 2011 Audi A5 and a 2018 Kia Sorento, police say. Those vehicles are reported by police to be from the Russell County, Phenix City area.

While watching a local residence, police saw the stolen 2011 Audi A5 arrive, with two suspects inside the car. Officers took two suspects into custody, Quintavius Barret, 18, and a 14-year-old suspect whose name has been redacted, with police naming them Juvenile #1.

Juvenile #1 was found with a stolen handgun, which police say came from Russell County, Ala.

Shortly after, four more suspects fled the residence through the back, and after a short foot pursuit, CPD officers took them into custody. One of the suspects was identified as Requena, who was still wearing the clothes he’d been seen wearing in surveillance footage.

Requena was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, police say he was combative and could not be interviewed. The other five suspects were taken to the Property Crimes Unit for interviews and processing.

After the interviews, police got a search warrant for a residence on Burbank Street, executed by CPD and assisted by investigators from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 6, police returned to the Burbank Street location, where Aiesha Colley, 37, was charged with Maintaining a Disorderly House. Estiven Hernandez, 17, was also apprehended in connection with several stolen vehicle cases including the Nov. 2 thefts, police say.

On Nov. 13, a second juvenile, Juvenile #2, age 14, was taken into custody. They are believed to be involved with multiple stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins, according to police, including the theft of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala from Whisperwood Apartments, and a 2002 Ford F-150 stoeln from the Marathon gas station on Forrest Road.

Police say both vehicles have been recovered.

While police have arrested several individuals, some suspects are still at large. Antonio Maurice Robinson, 22, is wanted along with several other juveniles that have outstanding warrants, according to police.

The Property Crimes Unit say they are still actively working leads related to the current investigations, and they expect future arrests to follow.

The names and photos of juvenile suspects have not been released due to their ages, police say.