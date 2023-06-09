COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced the success of two crime suppression details that resulted in the recovery of multiple firearms, drugs, and money Friday afternoon.

According to CPD, the details focused on lowering violent crimes by finding “known gang members,” locating individuals with warrants and confiscating illegal firearms and narcotics.

During the two details, CPD arrested several individuals and seized multiple guns, narcotics, money, and a high-capacity magazine.

CPD says when details are conducted, “it’s part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and community. Our dedicated officers work tirelessly to identify and apprehend those responsible for these illegal activities.”