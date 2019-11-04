CPD release images of person of interest from Victory Drive home invasion

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is connected to a home invasion on Nov. 3 at 3110 Victory Drive.

Police say that the home invasion happened at 4:30 a.m. CPD has released new images of a person of interest in the case. Now, they are asking the public to come forward if they can help identify the suspect.

Those who may be able to help the police with identification are encouraged to call the Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400, or reach out to Sgt. Joseph H. Bridges directly at 706-225-4260.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar