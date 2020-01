COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a Robbery Snatching suspect for a Dec. 25, 2019 robbery.

The Robbery/Assault Unit of CPD has released photos and is asking the public to help them identify the man shown in the images.

Police say that the robbery happened on Dec. 25 at 2:21 p.m. at the Floyd Road Family Dollar.

Police asks anyone who recognizes the individual in the photos call Det. Keith Gibson at 706-225-4329.