COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released video footage on Thursday of the shooting at Lakebottom Park on Feb. 19 and is asking the public to help identify the suspects.

Warning: Some viewers might find this video disturbing. Gunshots and screams can be heard in the video.

The police department describes the vehicle shown in the video above as a white GMC Terrain SUV.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Cpl. C. Edenfield at 706-225-4344 or cedenfield@columbusga.org. Tips can also be submitted through TipSoft.