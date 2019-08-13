CPD reports a suspect is in custody for murder of Edgar Lee Harris IV

Columbus Police have a suspect in custody for the July 6 murder of Edgar Lee Harris IV, 28, who died at the Wilson Apartments.

On July 6, CPD officers responded to the Wilson Apartments area after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, they found Harris “deceased from a gunshot.”

The Homicide Unit then “assumed the investigation.” Now, CPD reports they have a suspect in custody, Deronte Kahlil Brown, 24.

Brown was “apprehended” by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, at an address in Phenix City, Ala. He is currently in custody in Alabama on un-related charges, according to CPD.

After his extradition back to Georgia, Brown will have a preliminary hearing for a Murder charge. The date is pending.