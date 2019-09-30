CPD says the reward has increased for information that could lead to the arrest convenience store killer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say the reward money has increased for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who killed a Columbus convenience store clerk a week ago.

A $5,000 reward was offered late last week by an anonymous donor. That reward has been increased to $10,000, according to Major J.D. Hawk.

Dontrell Williams, 26, was shot in the early morning Sept. 23 at the Circle K on the intersection of Floyd Road and Forrest Road, the Columbus Police investigation continues.

