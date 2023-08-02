COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting at a Circle K gas station on Airport Thruway and asking Columbus locals to help identify the suspect.

According to CPD, on July 26, officers responded to the 2500 block of Airport Thruway to a report about a shooting.

Investigators describe the suspect as a male dressed as a female, wearing a red wig.

The vehicle used by the suspect is described as a black four-door sedan and investigators believe the vehicle has a handicap Georgia License plate.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged by CPD to contact Corporal R. Vardman at 706-225-4257 or via email at RVardman@columbusga.org.